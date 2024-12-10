OpenAI officially releases text-to-video model Sora

This innovation represents a leap forward in generative AI, combining OpenAI’s advancements in large-scale video and image model training to produce high-quality, coherent video sequences.

Sora can generate a range of content, from photorealistic visuals to abstract animations, and supports creative tools like storyboard editing and video expansion.

It aims to simplify complex video creation processes, catering to industries like filmmaking, advertising, and design.

Users can even animate static images or remix existing video content with ease. Each generated video includes watermarks and ethical safeguards to prevent misuse, such as the generation of content involving public figures or copyrighted material.

The tool, which was officially unveiled earlier this year, was given to visual artists, designers and filmmakers before its wider release.

Meeri Haataja, CEO and co-founder of Saidot, a start-up with a mission for enabling responsible AI ecosystems and Matt Aldridge, principal solutions consultant at OpenText Cyber Security reacted to Sora's release earlier this year.

