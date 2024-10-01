Macarne LLC teams with Exa to expand global IP transit network

The deal allows Macarne to leverage Exa’s robust trans-Atlantic infrastructure, enhancing reliability and scalability for customers seeking high-speed, low-latency connectivity.

Exa Infrastructure’s network includes over 155,000 kilometres of fibre and 500 optical points-of-presence (PoPs) in major European hubs like Amsterdam and Frankfurt.

Its six diverse routes across the Atlantic, including the high-speed EXA Express, provide Macarne with the ability to scale its IP transit offering rapidly.

Arne Ruhnau, managing member of Macarne LLC said: “Exa Infrastructure bridges our European and US markets, strengthening our global presence with access to one of the most modern and advanced fibre networks on the market.

“This partnership lays a strong foundation for our growing global network.”

With more than 65,000 kilometres of its infrastructure 400G-enabled, Exa ensures that Macarne can deliver ultra-low latency and high bandwidth across continents.

The collaboration allows Macarne to extend its reach and improve services for customers, offering diverse, resilient connections critical to today’s digital businesses.

Nicholas Collins, chief commercial officer at Exa Infrastructure added: “Our infrastructure will enable Macarne to scale their network quickly, ensuring they can support their customers with responsive, high-quality connectivity.”

