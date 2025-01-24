LG Electronics takes majority stake in Bear Robotics

On January 22, LG’s board of directors exercised a call option to acquire an additional 30% stake in Bear Robotics.

This follows an initial investment of $60 million in March 2024, which secured LG a 21% stake. The latest move grants LG a controlling 51% stake, officially making Bear Robotics a subsidiary.

The integration of Bear Robotics into LG’s operations will align with LG’s “CLOi Robots” commercial robot business. Bear Robotics’ key management, including CEO John Ha, will remain in place to ensure continuity and foster synergies within LG’s robotics operations.

Founded in 2017, Bear Robotics is renowned for its AI-powered indoor delivery robots, serving markets in the US, South Korea, and Japan. The company’s expertise in distributed multi-robot control, remote fleet management, and AI platforms positions LG to expand its reach in the commercial robotics sector.

LG’s strategy also extends to home robotics, led by its Home Appliance Solution Company. The company’s upcoming Self-driving AI Home Hub (project name: Q9), set for release in 2025, exemplifies this vision. Powered by LG’s Affectionate Intelligence, the Q9 integrates voice, sound, and image recognition, enabling seamless interaction with home appliances and IoT devices.

Equipped with Microsoft’s voice recognition technology, the Q9 supports natural conversations and diverse accents, while its expressive display enhances user engagement.

Industrial robotics will remain a cornerstone of LG’s Smart Factory business. Innovations like the Autonomous Vertical Articulated Robot, which uses cameras, radar, and LiDAR to navigate and automate tasks, are driving efficiency and automation across multiple sectors.

William Cho, CEO of LG Electronics said: “Robots are a certain future,” hinting at plans to expand from hospitality and logistics to home automation and the concept of a “Zero-labour Home.”

