IQ Fiber boosts footprint with ThinkBig Networks acquisition

The acquisition, backed by additional equity funding from SDC Capital Partners, marks a strategic milestone in IQ Fiber’s expansion plans, the company said in a release.

"We have been impressed by what the ThinkBig Networks team has been able to achieve across its markets in Maryland,” said Ted Schremp, CEO of IQ Fiber.

Subscribe today for free

“We look forward to working with Dee Anna and her team to bring competition, choice, and a streamlined customer experience to even more communities across the Chesapeake Bay Region.”

ThinkBig Networks currently serves customers across Charles, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Harford counties in Maryland, with further expansion planned.

Its CEO and Co-Founder, Dee Anna Sobczak said: “Joining forces with IQ Fiber will allow us to accelerate our network deployment and leverage the success of a larger platform.

“IQ Fiber’s complementary culture, vision, and strategy will ensure a seamless transition for our customers and further strengthen our position as Maryland’s premier fibre-optic internet service provider.”

Clinton Karcher of SDC Capital Partners added: “The strategic expansion of IQ Fiber, bolstered by the acquisition of ThinkBig Networks, underscores our confidence in the IQ Fiber team and their vision to bring a modern internet choice to the market.

“Our ongoing partnership and additional capital commitment is a testament to the company’s trajectory and ability to execute.”

IQ Fiber’s 100% fibre-optic network, deployed across North Florida and under construction in Savannah, Georgia, offers symmetrical speeds of up to 10Gbps, catering to the growing demands of modern internet use.

Recently recognised by Ookla for the Fastest Speeds and Top Internet Service in Jacksonville, IQ Fiber continues to expand into key regions, now including the Chesapeake Bay Area.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the coming months.

RELATED STORIES

IQ Fiber expands into Florida

IQ Fiber launches FTTH network