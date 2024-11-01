Huawei’s David Wang: UBB advanced paves the way to all intelligence

Wang's speech highlighted Huawei’s strategy to integrate UBB and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations to support industries transitioning toward intelligent transformation.

“The Fourth Industrial Revolution is rapidly advancing due to AI, and it is a significant driver of global economic growth,” Wang said.

AI’s commercial applications are growing across multiple sectors, from consumer applications and enterprise solutions to smart homes, prompting a demand for enhanced communications networks.

“Huawei has continued innovating by focusing on two areas: UBB for AI and AI for UBB. The network capability improvements we've achieved support higher quality AI development, which will help carriers achieve business growth,” Wang explained.

Huawei’s “all intelligence” strategy, launched last year, supports the intelligent infrastructure for computing, storage, and transmission across various industries.

At the event, Wang discussed how Huawei’s AI-enabled infrastructure, underpinned by its Pangu Models, allows for industry-specific AI development and broad-based model applications to enable intelligent transformation for diverse sectors.

Within Huawei's strategy, UBB networks are a foundational infrastructure to power AI solutions, particularly through two core concepts: “UBB for AI” and “AI for UBB.”

UBB for AI: Enhancing AI development

In support of AI applications, Huawei has prioritised improvements in bandwidth, latency, and networking capabilities. Under the UBB 5.5G framework, Huawei has incorporated innovations across data centre networks (DCNs), data centre interconnects (DCIs), and data centre access (DCA) networks.

Wang explained that “Huawei’s OXC Mesh networking and Wi-Fi 7 with 50G PON technologies enable ubiquitous 10-gigabit access,” critical for widespread AI adoption among end users.

Wang detailed how Huawei’s Dragonfly+ Topology and new DC-OXC technologies support large-scale data centre operations, improving capacity and efficiency for data centres. With innovative 800G IP + Optical networking and service-flow level scheduling, Huawei enables seamless data flow across centres.

Additionally, Huawei’s FTTR technology is creating “intelligent hubs” that support advanced applications in home environments, marking a significant step in intelligent home development.

The Chinese vendor’s Xinghe security gateway and hybrid ASON reinforce end-to-end network resilience, ensuring reliable connections for AI applications.

“These innovations significantly improve bandwidth, latency, availability, and large-scale networking capabilities and will help carriers differentiate themselves in the intelligent era,” Wang said.

AI for UBB: Towards highly autonomous networks

As networks grow in scale and complexity, Huawei recognises that manual operations and maintenance (O&M) are unsustainable.

With this in mind, Huawei has been embedding AI into network infrastructure, aiming to automate operations and achieve level 4 autonomous driving networks (ADNs).

Huawei has developed an AI-powered O&M architecture, utilising digital twins and the Telecom Foundation Model.

This model means that Huawei can deploy intelligent role-based “copilots” and scenario-specific “agents” across the network, enhancing real-time operations and remote maintenance capabilities.

According to Wang, “ADNs can support network self-optimisation to ensure user experience, reducing churn rate by 57%.”

This AI-driven architecture has shown promising results in collaboration with leading carriers, demonstrating significant improvements in O&M efficiency.

For example, ADNs allow service self-planning and deployment in transmission networks, reducing service provision times from one month to a single day.

In IP networks, ADNs allow for virtual employees to aid in troubleshooting, cutting down fault location times by half.

Wang also emphasised the potential for ADNs in-home broadband. By supporting network self-optimisation, ADNs can enhance user experiences, minimising disruptions and lowering customer turnover.

Building the future of UBB and AI

In his concluding address, Wang urged the UBB industry to embrace the intelligent era by advancing UBB 5.5G network technologies.

He highlighted the need for industry-wide innovation to establish new intelligent services and expand business opportunities within AI applications.

“New partnerships and business opportunities in AI applications will drive intelligent service transformation and new business growth,” Wang stated, underscoring Huawei’s commitment to nurturing collaborative industry advancements.

