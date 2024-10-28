Huawei GITEX 2024: Thriving together in the intelligent era

Companies around the world are working hard to build the capabilities they need to succeed in this new era.

Enterprises are taking digital transformation to the next level, diving deeper into production scenarios and looking for areas where digital technology can provide greater value, even in traditional industries.

For example, with full connectivity and industrial IoT platforms, manufacturers are collecting more data than ever before, paving the way for real-time intelligence.

Intelligent transformation is also picking up speed. Increasingly, enterprises are using AI to boost productivity and reduce operating costs, opening the doors for more innovative business models and better customer experiences.

For example, banks are using AI models to generate complex user profiles in seconds. With these profiles, they can perform more targeted marketing, and issue credit more quickly to reshape experiences for customers and driving new growth.

The global economy is evolving, and going digital and intelligent is the best way to stay competitive.

But that's easier said than done. Enterprises, industries, and regions are all at different stages of transformation. So how can we help them build the right capabilities in the way that suits them most?

That's what I am here to discuss today. I'll share the work Huawei is doing to help customers succeed, how we're enabling our local partners, and building up the digital talent ecosystem.

At Huawei, we combine our strengths in networking, storage, computing, cloud, and energy to build new digital and intelligent infrastructure.

Together with partners, we serve top customers in sectors like government, finance, electricity, transport, manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and the internet.

We delve into their business scenarios, exploring the best solutions for their digital and intelligent transformation. No matter where you are in your digital journey, we can work together to help everyone succeed.

Last year, Huawei unveiled its All Intelligence strategy. We also released a reference architecture for the intelligent transformation of industries. It is collaborative, open, agile, and trustworthy, and can help to guide the transformation process.

The architecture is already producing results. Over the past year, we've used it to develop many industry-specific solutions. We have also published over 100 case studies for different organisations to use during their transformation process.

There are so many great success stories out there!

One is in Cote d’Ivoire. We helped the Ministry of Transportation build a traffic analysis platform using our Intelligent Transportation System, which resulted in improved road safety and a 10% improved traffic flow.

In addition, Huawei's "One Cloud, One Network" solution has helped 33 Middle Eastern and African countries build inclusive connectivity, covering over 1,000 government agencies. Both service efficiency and satisfaction have greatly improved.

These are just a few examples of what we've achieved together.

None of this would be possible without our partners. Their work is critical, and we want to help our partners grow working together to help our customers succeed.

At Huawei, we're committed to building a healthy, open, and mutually beneficial partner ecosystem. Our enterprise partnerships are growing fast. To date, more than 47,000 partners have joined us. This year alone, our partnerships have grown by more than 18%.

We have also built 14 OpenLabs worldwide to support joint innovation with local solution partners. Together with over 30 solution partners in the UAE, we have developed more than 20 solutions to meet local industry needs.

We're not just working with large enterprises. There are so many SMEs that want to go digital and intelligent too. We're doing everything we can to help our partners serve them more independently, easily, and effectively.

We provide our partners with scenario-based, lightweight solutions, more marketable products, and efficient digital platforms. We also provide support in R&D, sales, marketing, supply, and services, giving our partners end-to-end business enablement.

In addition, we are helping partners innovate their business and service models. For example, Huawei and BCX built a cloud management platform to serve more than 100 SMEs. This flexible cloud model helps SMEs lease or buy network services, solving their O&M challenges and reducing CAPEX by over 20%.

On the service front, we're working with partners to boost local service capabilities.

Mastery House is one of our service partners in Saudi Arabia. Over the past eight years, the company's revenue has grown by a factor of 16, and over 90% of its revenue comes from joint projects with Huawei. By working together, Mastery House has not only achieved fast revenue growth. They have also built up the capabilities to become a leading ICT provider in Saudi Arabia.

You can't go digital or intelligent without people who have the right knowledge and skills. We've been working hard to help build local digital talent. Together with global universities we have opened a series of ICT Academies to serve local communities.

These academies have trained more than 36,000 ICT engineers and 1,000 developers in Egypt. In Saudi Arabia, over 32,000 students have received ICT training, and 6,500 professionals have obtained Huawei ICT certifications.

Moving forward, we will continue to use benefits as a bridge, integrity as a foundation, and rules as a guarantee when working with partners. By working together, we can develop more targeted and scalable solutions to drive success in global markets.

Digital and intelligent transformation should not be a privilege for the few. It should be a benefit for all.

Huawei is ready and willing to join forces with more customers and partners. Together, we can do more, create more, and make the most of huge opportunities in this exciting new era.

