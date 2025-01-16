Exclusive: MOX Networks joins Topaz subsea cable, boosting Asia-Pacific connectivity
Saf Malik
January 16, 2025 09:42 AM
MOX Networks, a leading fibre-optic network specialist, has acquired spectrum from Google on the Topaz subsea cable system, the first fibre cable to directly connect Canada and Asia, Capacity can exclusively reveal.

This move solidifies MOX’s role as a key provider of secure and diverse connectivity between North America and Japan, offering expanded capacity for wholesale bandwidth customers.

Topaz, which features 16 fibre pairs and a total capacity of 240Tbps, utilises advanced Wavelength Selective Switch (WSS) technology.

This software-defined spectrum slicing capability enhances routing flexibility and network resilience. The cable connects Vancouver to Japan’s Mie and Ibaraki prefectures, creating a critical transpacific link.

With a network spanning over 16,000km, MOX offers connectivity across North America and Japan, leveraging its submarine and terrestrial fibre systems.

The company provides wholesale customers with high-capacity solutions, including up to 400G wavelengths and dark fibre channels, to connect data hubs along the Topaz route.

“We are thrilled to join Topaz as a commercial network provider offering high-capacity, low-latency, next-gen, diverse networks connecting Canada and Japan,” said Allen Meeks, president and CEO of MOX.

“With the constantly evolving and insatiable focus on technology and AI, our network infrastructure and international subsea systems are integral to supporting these innovations.”

Ian Clarke, director of global submarine networking at Google added: “By offering fibre and spectrum to carriers like MOX, Google ensures that other customers can benefit directly from the work we are doing to improve global connectivity with increased reach, reliability, and resilience.”

MOX, founded in 2013 and owned by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, has grown its network through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and organic expansion.

Originally established to support high-tech cancer research, the company now serves hyperscalers, wireless providers, and public-private partnerships, delivering customised low-latency solutions.

