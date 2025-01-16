Exclusive: Globalinx expands Virginia Beach connectivity with new CLS project

The initiative involves constructing four horizontally directional drilled marine bore pipes into two beach manholes, with six miles of front-haul conduits leading to the company’s 11-acre campus. Completion is expected by March 31.

The project accommodates four additional subsea cables, complimenting the three existing cables connected to the neighboring Telxius cable landing station.

Each new cable is designed to support up to 400Tbps of high-capacity data, catering to the growing demands of AI, cloud computing, and advanced IP applications, the company told Capacity.

Globalinx’s carrier-neutral data centre, with five years of 100% uptime, serves as a critical network access point for the Hampton Roads area.

Its strategic location ensures low-latency connections to Ashburn, VA, and robust support for local industries, including government, defence, health care, and education.

“With AI and cloud applications driving unprecedented demand for high-capacity, low-latency infrastructure, Globalinx is poised to meet these challenges,” said Greg Twitt, Globalinx CEO.

“This new infrastructure strengthens Virginia Beach’s role as a hub for global digital connectivity.”

The hybrid campus also includes satellite teleport gateway capabilities and allows for future expansion, with space for up to one million square feet of additional data centre facilities.

