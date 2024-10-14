Exa Infrastructure launches managed fibre network service across 31 countries

This new solution is designed to provide a comprehensive, outsourced fibre network service for customers lacking the in-house capabilities for network design, installation, or maintenance.

The MFN service offers the scalability benefits of dark fibre, allowing businesses to expand and connect data centres and cable landing stations without the significant administrative, technical, or operational overheads of managing fibre networks internally.

By outsourcing these critical functions, companies can rapidly scale their network infrastructure and access cost-effective solutions for expanding connectivity.

Steve Roberts, VP of strategic investments and product management at Exa Infrastructure said: "Exa Infrastructure has managed networks for our customers for years, so this is our bread and butter.

“Our extensive network, combined with years of experience managing subsea services, means we are well-positioned to deliver best-in-class service for MFN customers."

The service is available across 29 European countries, as well as in the United States and Canada, utilising EXA Infrastructure's expansive 155,000km fibre network.

This comprehensive reach, combined with more than 500 Points of Presence (PoP), enables Exa to tailor interconnection solutions that address specific customer needs across Europe, North America, and beyond.

