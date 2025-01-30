Exa Infrastructure teams with Teraswitch to deliver 400GE connectivity

Teraswitch recently deployed a global network featuring 100GE waves to connect cities across the US and Europe. However, with the growing demand for connectivity driven by advancements in AI, cloud computing, and streaming, the need for further expansion became clear.

By upgrading to 400GE through Exa, Teraswitch gains access to diverse, high-capacity connectivity across Europe and the Atlantic.

The upgrade not only increases bandwidth but also reduces the cost per megabit, enabling Teraswitch to offer competitive pricing to its customers. Enhanced service level agreements (SLAs) further boost network reliability and performance.

“Teraswitch’s decision to upgrade to 400GE speaks to the strength of our relationship and our ability to deliver solutions that scale with customers in line with their ambitions,” said Jim Fagan, CEO of Exa.

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to innovation, network reliability, and helping customers thrive in today’s data-driven world.”

Brendan Mannella of Teraswitch added: “Our partnership with Exa Infrastructure has been instrumental in our ability to scale quickly and cost-effectively.

Upgrading to 400GE not only helps us meet the growing demands of our customers but also strengthens our position in the global market. Exa’s reliability, ease of doing business, and innovative approach have been key factors in our success, and we look forward to expanding this partnership as we grow our network further in 2025.”

Looking forward, Teraswitch plans to expand its network to additional continents in 2025, with Exa playing a key role in supporting these ambitions.

