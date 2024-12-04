Chorus and Datagrid join forces to develop 6,000km trans-Tasman submarine cable

This project aims to enhance New Zealand’s international connectivity and strengthen its position in the global AI and cloud markets.

The companies have signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding to develop the network, which would link Auckland, New Plymouth, Greymouth, Invercargill, Sydney, and Melbourne via high-capacity international transport links.

With an anticipated capacity of up to 540 terabits per second, it would be the first dedicated high-fibre-count submarine cable connecting New Zealand and Australia.

“This is a really exciting opportunity,” said Mike Shirley, Chorus’ executive general manager of Infrastructure.

“Chorus and Datagrid see a need for integrated international and domestic connectivity solutions into the future. The Tasman Ring would hugely improve data centre connectivity in New Zealand and across the Tasman.”

The project, expected to be operational by Q4 2027 pending sufficient demand, includes four landing sites on New Zealand’s west coast.

These will provide greater internet capacity and resilience, particularly for the South Island, offering much-needed diversity in international connectivity.

Datagrid CEO Perrine Dhalluin noted the broader vision for the partnership, which aligns with Datagrid’s plans for a 240MW sustainable AI training data centre park in Southland.

“Southland has all the ingredients to become a major AI training hub, except for diverse international connectivity. This partnership with Chorus will help make that connectivity a reality,” said Dalluin.

Shirley added that the project positions New Zealand to compete in the international AI market: “The Tasman Ring Project would allow New Zealand to compete in the international AI market and harness the global acceleration of cloud adoption.”

Following the Pacific Telecommunications Conference in January, the companies will begin a tender process to select a submarine cable supplier and conduct a route study, marking the next step in this transformative initiative.

