Boost Mobile and Mavenir achieve 'industry-first' Open RAN interoperability

This innovation ensures seamless connectivity for Boost Mobile customers, even in regions where multiple Open RAN vendors are deployed.

The 3GPP Xn interface, a crucial component of 5G New Radio (NR) technology, allows for flawless communication between RAN nodes from different vendors.

Subscribe today for free

This eliminates reliance on single-source networks, empowering operators to integrate open and closed RAN components within the same infrastructure.

“This achievement marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Open RAN,” said Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO of Mavenir.

“By enabling seamless inter-vendor handovers, we’re showcasing how Open RAN delivers flexible, cost-effective, and interoperable networks.”

Boost Mobile customers benefit from uninterrupted service as the network seamlessly handles mobility transitions across different Open RAN vendor solutions.

This success underscores the potential of Open RAN to reduce costs, foster vendor collaboration, and accelerate innovation.

“At Boost Mobile, we believe in the power of Open RAN to drive innovation and enhance customer experience,” said Eben Albertyn, chief technology officer of Boost Mobile.

“We’re paving the way for a connected future where every customer can enjoy seamless connectivity.”

RELATED STORIES

Telstra acquires Boost Mobile Australia in deal worth more than $100m

Deutsche Telekom and Mavenir make advancements in 5G SA network slicing