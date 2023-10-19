Capacity is pleased to present the inaugural 20 Rising Stars power list, celebrating the top up-and-comers across the telecoms and ICT ecosystem.

Now in our fifth year of delivering such lists to the connectivity space, it occurred to us that we needed an index where the new faces of the industry had the platform to showcase their work and be celebrated for their skills and achievements.

In its first year, we were thrilled to receive close to 100 submissions, highlighting the amazing diverse talent we have at both junior and entry-level roles.

As with all of our indexes the list remains led by Capacity Magazine's editorial team and is not based on input from our commercial partners.