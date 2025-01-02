Telecom giants to gain $10bn from recycled copper

According to telecom recycling company, TXO, 2025 is expected to earn up to $720 million from copper sales, as more major networks transition to full-fibre broadband and wireless technologies.

These companies include UK-based BT, Nordic operators Telia and Telenor and Australia-based Telstra, will which have secured payments from recycled copper, the Financial Times has reported.

Telia expects €2–3 million in copper sales in 2025 after generating €25 million to date, while Norway’s Telenor anticipates €1 million from copper recovery in 2025 and €68 million from future sales, respectively.

Meanwhile, AT&T has recycled over 32,000 metric tonnes of copper since 2021 and plans to reinvest proceeds into its network.

Copper prices, currently at $9,170 per metric tonne, are forecast to climb to $12,000 by 2035, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights.

The growing demand for copper, driven by its critical role in electricity grids, wiring and electric vehicles, is expected to increase by 70% from 2021 levels by 2050, according to mining company BHP.

However, concerns about supply shortages also loom, as the mining sector may struggle to meet future demand.

Speaking to the FT, TXO group of head asset recovery services, David Evans, said: “Operators engaging in copper recovery now are not only unlocking substantial financial returns but are also addressing a pressing global need for resource sustainability.”

He added that the move “comes at a time when the copper mining industry is unlikely to keep up, pointing to potential supply shortages and higher prices”.

