T5 Data Centers expands Atlanta footprint with new South Fulton site

The site, already zoned for data centre use, is primed for rapid development and can scale to support up to 300 megawatts (MW) of power capacity.

Located on a 91-acre site in Palmetto, the multi-building campus will support advanced AI capabilities and feature liquid cooling technology, in line with the company’sdedication to innovation.

Meanwhile, an onsite electrical substation is planned to provide efficient and redundant utility power, expected to be operational by 2026.

T5 CEO, Pete Marin, said: “Our expansion in the Atlanta market underscores our commitment to providing infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of our clients. We are not just building a data centre campus; we are creating a future-ready environment where hyperscalersand large enterprises can thrive.

"By providing liquid cooling to the rack, T5 is setting a new standard for energy efficiency and sustainability in data centre construction and operations."

The site also benefits from its strategic location near other major data centre hubs, with existing robust electrical and network infrastructure ensuring exceptional connectivity and low-latency data transmission.

T5 senior vice president and head of leasing, David Horowitz added: "The Atlanta region has been a key market for T5 since our inception 17 years ago.

“Our relationships with key stakeholders in Atlanta and our expertise in this market allow us to strategically locate sites that will support our customers' unprecedented growth in a time frame superior to our competition. This is only the beginning of our growth in Atlanta."

