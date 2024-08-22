SK Telecom enhances AI capabilities with Lambda partnership

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will deploy NVIDIA GPU clusters at SK Telecom’s Gasan data centre in Seoul, in a bid to support AI cloud business opportunities across the country.

Forthe telecoms giant, the partnership will also support the expansion scaling of emerging AI cloud services, including GPUaaS.

Lambda CEO and co-founder, Stephen Balaban, said: “SKT shares in our vision to make GPU compute as ubiquitous as electricity.

“Given the rapid pace of AI innovation happening in South Korea, we’re excited to partner with SKT in their mission to transform their company and country into a global AI powerhouse.”

SK Telecom vice president and head of enterprise business division, Kim Kyeong-deog, added: “Through our strategic partnership with Lambda, we are able to bolster SK Telecom’s leadership in AI services and capabilities while unlocking new business opportunities”

The news follows SK Telecom announcing its partnership with Singtel to build next-generation telecom networks, AI and 6G.

As a result, the partners will work together on developing differentiated and innovative solutions to elevate network capabilities.

