Dreamforce 2024: Salesforce partners with Google Cloud to launch autonomous AI agents

According to the company, these autonomous AI agents are designed to help businesses collaborate securely across Salesforce Customer 360 and Google Workspace apps.

As a result, the new Agentforce initiative builds on existing integrations between Salesforce and Google Workspace, enabling businesses to deploy intelligent agents that streamline tasks across their everyday apps, all while ensuring robust privacy and data protection.

These agents will also integrate seamlessly with Google Workspace and Salesforce Customer 360 platforms, facilitating actions like generating documents, updating records, and managing workflows, the company announced at its 2024 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco.

Salesforce executive vice president of global technology partners, Brian Landsman, said: “We’re creating the world’s first agent ecosystem together with partners like Google Cloud.

“Humans work across many systems to get work done, and to be effective, agents need to as well. Together, Salesforce and Google Cloud are delivering a fully AI-infused productivity suite.”

Google Cloud vice president of partnerships, Stephen Orban, added: "This partnership brings together platforms where millions of people get work done every day.

“Salesforce’s Agentforce platform will help customers apply Google Cloud AI to real-world use cases, like business development, ecommerce, and much more -- with enterprise-grade trust and accuracy.”

