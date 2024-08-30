Nokia to expand fixed network research site in India

Nokia announced that it is expanding its fixed networks research facility in Chennai, India, aiming to make it the largest of its kind in the world.

Supported by the Tamil Nadu government, Nokia said the facility expansion will support technology developments across its fixed networks portfolio, including fibre, Wi-Fi and fixed wireless technologies.

Once completed, it will be Nokia’s largest research and development site globally.

“Our R&D footprint in Chennai is critical to our Fixed Networks strategy,” said Vimalkumar Kothandaraman, head of fixed networks for Asia Pacific at Nokia.

“This investment highlights our dedication to India and global technology advancements, and allows us to further leverage the abundant talent pool in the region.”

The local government will provide Nokia with infrastructure, regulatory and policy support under terms of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed at a ceremony in San Francisco, California in the presence of Thiru. M. K. Stalin, Tamil Nadu’s chief minister and T. R. B Rajaa, the government of Tamil Nadu's minister for industries.

“Tamil Nadu has evolved into a global destination of choice for R&D and technology services,” Rajaa said.

“Nokia has been a long-standing partner in Tamil Nadu’s growth story, and it is a matter of pride for us that the new facility, the largest fixed network lab within Nokia and probably the whole world, will be in Chennai.”

