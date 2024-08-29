Who is Matt Souders, Oracle's new VP of data centre infrastructure?
Who is Matt Souders, Oracle's new VP of data centre infrastructure?

Jasdip Sensi
August 29, 2024 03:18 PM
Oracle VP.png

Oracle has appointed Matt Souders as its new vice president of data centre infrastructure, a strategic move as the company expands its cloud capabilities.

As a result, the company plans to build 100 new cloud data centres and expand 66 existing ones globally, further strengthening its extensive data centre network.

Souders brings a wealth of experience to Oracle, having previously served at Vantage Data Centers, where he spent over six years, most recently as vice president of construction for North America.

Before joining Vantage, Souders built a strong foundation at Turner Construction Company, where he spent 12 years in various roles, including senior project manager and project engineer.

His deep expertise in construction and project management is expected to be instrumental in Oracle’s ambitious infrastructure projects.

Announcing his appointment on LinkedIn, Soulders said: "I look forward to collaborating with an incredibly talented team and contributing to the remarkable growth at Oracle.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported me on my journey so far. Here’s to new challenges and opportunities ahead.”

The news comes as last week, Oracle announced is integrating IoT connectivity and network APIs from AT&T into its suite ofindustry cloud applications.

As a result, the move will allow Oracle’sindustry cloud app customers to connect and manage their IoT devices on the AT&T network via Oracle’s Enterprise Communications Platform (ECP).

Jasdip Sensi
