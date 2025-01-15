Session details

The global push

In the global push to bridge the digital divide, NGSO (Non-Geostationary Orbit) and LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite constellations have emerged as pivotal technologies.

These cutting-edge solutions are uniquely suited to deliver cost-effective, low-latency mobile backhaul and internet connectivity to remote and underserved regions. By partnering with NGSO and LEO satellite providers, telecommunications companies are unlocking new possibilities for expansion and integration.

A recent panel discussion shed light on how NGSO and LEO players are transforming the telco landscape, with experts exploring the challenges and opportunities that come with these evolving technologies.

Evolving satellite-telco collaborations

Historically, the relationship between telcos and satellites was defined by limited collaboration, primarily involving GEO (Geostationary Orbit) satellites.

GEO systems were traditionally used for broadcasting and basic connectivity but suffered from high latency and prohibitive costs.

The advent of NGSO and LEO satellites has transformed this dynamic, fostering deeper partnerships between telcos and satellite operators.

Chris Perera, managing director of Asia Pacific Spectrum Associates, highlighted this evolution. She said: “The traditional barriers between satellite and telco operations have been dismantled. Today, satellites are increasingly integral to telcos’ strategic planning.”

This shift is exemplified by SES’s collaboration with Reliance Jio in India, where satellites are used alongside terrestrial networks to expand coverage in remote areas.

Harsh Verma, VP enterprise and cloud Asia at SES, echoed this sentiment: “Satellites are no longer seen as competition to telcos but as partners in network expansion.”

By integrating satellite technology with terrestrial networks, companies can extend their reach and deliver seamless services across diverse geographies.

Benefits of NGSO and LEO satellites

The reduced latency offered by NGSO and LEO satellites has been a game-changer for telecommunications.

Traditional GEO satellites have a round-trip delay of approximately 600 milliseconds, which can hinder advanced applications such as 4G and 5G. In contrast, LEO systems deliver sub-100 millisecond latency, enabling faster speeds and real-time services.

“The proximity of NGSO and LEO satellites to Earth drastically reduces latency,” explained Mervyn Eu, Senior Sales Director APAC at Eutelsat OneWeb.

“This improvement has paved the way for advanced applications and has made satellite technology an attractive option for telcos.”

Additionally, advancements in ground equipment and satellite technology have addressed issues of throughput and cost.

Verma elaborated: “Cost was a significant barrier to satellite adoption in the past. However, new innovations have made it more viable for telcos to integrate satellite services into their networks.”

Applications driving integration

NGSO and LEO satellites have found diverse applications across industries, from mobile backhaul and disaster recovery to aviation and IoT. The panellists highlighted several use cases demonstrating the transformative potential of these technologies.

James Alderdice, VP APAC at Lynk Global, emphasised the impact of direct-to-device connectivity. He said: “With Lynk’s satellite-to-phone technology, we’ve eliminated coverage gaps. Every mobile phone on the planet is now compatible with our network.”

This innovation has been particularly beneficial in remote areas where deploying terrestrial infrastructure is not economically feasible.

Abdulaziz Al Jasmi, director of Space Business at e&, pointed to emerging applications in IoT and aviation.

“Satellites are enabling IoT applications such as monitoring shipping containers and aircraft engines in real time,” he said. These use cases highlight the complementary nature of satellite and terrestrial networks, particularly in industries requiring wide-area coverage and real-time data.

Eu discussed the role of satellites in aviation connectivity: “Multi-orbit strategies combining GEO, MEO, and LEO satellites provide uninterrupted bandwidth for commercial airlines and military applications, ensuring seamless connectivity in the skies.” This advancement is revolutionising in-flight entertainment and operational efficiencies for airlines.

Case studies: Real-world implementations

The panel shared several examples of successful NGSO and LEO satellite integration:

India’s Reliance Jio: SES partners with Jio to deploy geostationary satellites for digital inclusion initiatives and medium Earth orbit satellites for large-scale enterprise applications. This collaboration is bridging connectivity gaps in rural India. Royal Caribbean cruises: SES provides connectivity to cruise ships, using MEO satellites for premium services and real-time analytics, and LEO satellites to support crew welfare. IoT tracking: Satellites facilitate IoT tracking, such as monitoring container shipments and optimising supply chains, enhancing efficiency and security across industries.

Challenges and opportunities

While the potential of NGSO and LEO satellites is undeniable, they also face significant regulatory and operational challenges.

Alderdice highlighted the importance of regulatory approvals, particularly for satellite-to-phone technology: “Collaboration with regulators is crucial to ensure seamless integration with existing networks. We focus on demonstrating the societal benefits of our technology.”

Al Jasmi noted security and economic concerns as key regulatory hurdles. He explained, “Some regulators view satellite operators bypassing telcos to serve end-users directly as a threat. A collaborative approach is essential to address these concerns.”

Operationally, the deployment of NGSO and LEO constellations requires substantial investment and precise coordination.

Ensuring global coverage and reliability while managing costs remains a challenge for satellite operators and their telco partners.

The panellists unanimously agreed that the future of telecommunications lies in the integration of satellite and terrestrial networks. NGSO and LEO satellites are expected to play a pivotal role in achieving universal connectivity and supporting advanced applications such as 5G, IoT, and autonomous systems.

“The collaboration between telcos and satellite operators is no longer a matter of choice but necessity,” said Verma. “By leveraging each other’s strengths, we can create a seamless, interconnected world.”

Eu summarised the discussion succinctly: “Partnerships between telcos and satellites are about complementarity. Together, they can deliver robust connectivity solutions that were once unimaginable.”

NGSO and LEO satellites represent a paradigm shift in telecommunications, offering unprecedented opportunities to bridge the digital divide and extend connectivity to all corners of the globe. By addressing latency, throughput, and cost barriers, these technologies have become indispensable allies for telcos.

The partnership between satellite operators and telecommunications companies is set to deepen as they work together to overcome regulatory and operational challenges.

As the industry evolves, the collaboration between these two sectors will be instrumental in delivering seamless, high-quality connectivity to billions of users worldwide.