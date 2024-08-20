CityFibre partners with Sky to expand network reach

As a result, Sky’s Full Fibre Broadband is expected to launch on CityFibre’s network starting next year.

However, over time, this will extend to more than 1.3 million homes in hard-to-reach areas, supported by CityFibre’s involvement in theGovernment’s Project Gigabit Programme.

Currently, CityFibre serves 3.8 million premises and is now committed to expanding its network to reach at least eight million premises in the coming years.

Sky managing director of connectivity, Amber Pine, said: “Sky’s new partnership with CityFibre will mean we can provide fast, reliable and great valuebroadband to more homes across the UK.

“This will mean we are able to reach even more people with full fibre, which is essential for the modern home.”

Meanwhile, the company also revealed it is committed to accelerating the upgrade of its entire network to 10Gbps XGS-PON, supporting the introduction of an expanded symmetrical multi-gigabit product portfolio for its ISP partners.

CityFibre, CEO, Greg Mesch: “This partnership with Sky is a huge vote of confidence in our business and has cemented CityFibre’s position as the UK’s third digital infrastructure platform.

“With demand for digital connectivity continuing to grow, CityFibre’s network can provide the quality and reliability that people need and the infrastructure competition the UK deserves.”

