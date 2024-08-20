CityFibre partners with Sky to expand network reach
Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.
Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

CityFibre partners with Sky to expand network reach

Jasdip Sensi
August 20, 2024 09:39 AM
Openreach fibre Salisbury.jpg

CityFibre has announced a long-term partnership with Sky to expand its network reach.

As a result, Sky’s Full Fibre Broadband is expected to launch on CityFibre’s network starting next year.

However, over time, this will extend to more than 1.3 million homes in hard-to-reach areas, supported by CityFibre’s involvement in theGovernment’s Project Gigabit Programme.

Currently, CityFibre serves 3.8 million premises and is now committed to expanding its network to reach at least eight million premises in the coming years.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


Sky managing director of connectivity, Amber Pine, said: “Sky’s new partnership with CityFibre will mean we can provide fast, reliable and great valuebroadband to more homes across the UK.

“This will mean we are able to reach even more people with full fibre, which is essential for the modern home.”

Meanwhile, the company also revealed it is committed to accelerating the upgrade of its entire network to 10Gbps XGS-PON, supporting the introduction of an expanded symmetrical multi-gigabit product portfolio for its ISP partners.

CityFibre, CEO, Greg Mesch: “This partnership with Sky is a huge vote of confidence in our business and has cemented CityFibre’s position as the UK’s third digital infrastructure platform.

“With demand for digital connectivity continuing to grow, CityFibre’s network can provide the quality and reliability that people need and the infrastructure competition the UK deserves.”

RELATED STORIES

CityFibre extends UK fibre connectivity

CityFibre rollout passes 3 million homes

Topics

Today Top StoryNewsSatelliteServices
JS
Jasdip Sensi
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe