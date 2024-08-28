Chunghwa Telecom debuts European subsidiary

Adding to its existing operations in the US and Asia, the company also intends to work with local partners and leverage its telecommunications and IT expertise to support firms in the region.

According to the company: “The EU market, comprising 27 member states, presents vast business opportunities and diverse industry developments that continue to attract global enterprises. Germany, the largest economy in the EU, serves as a gateway for multinational companies entering the European market.

As a result, Chunghwa Telecom is the only telecom operator in Taiwan with overseas branches and the most comprehensive global network deployment.

Chairman Harrison Kuo said: "Chunghwa Telecom's belief is: 'Wherever Taiwanese businesses go, Chunghwa Telecom will be there for them.' Germany, as one of the most important economic centres in Europe, attracts many Taiwanese enterprises seeking to expand their businesses.

“Chunghwa Telecom is committed to serving our customers anytime, anywhere."

Chairman Kuo also encouraged the European subsidiary to maintain a customer-centric approach, build stronger partnerships in both Germany and the EU, and continuously set new milestones.

President Ivan Lin added: "The establishment of our European subsidiary is a crucial step in Chunghwa Telecom's global expansion. Chunghwa Telecom will work closely with local partners and leverage its abundant resources to meet the needs and provide services to Taiwanese businesses worldwide."

The news follows on from Chunghwa Telecom’s partnership with EXATEL, one of Poland's top three fibre network operators, to expand its presence in Eastern Europe.

