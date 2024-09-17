T-Mobile virtual machine logs allegedly exposed in Capgemini data breach

T-Mobile virtual machine logs are believed to be among the data stolen from French technology services giant Capgemini.

The Register reports that a user on the hacking message board BreachForums claims to have obtained 20GB of data from Capgemini, including API keys, staff information, and source codes.

Among the data samples posted by the user — known only as “grep” — reportedly includes T-Mobile VM logs, which could potentially reveal critical system activity, network connections, user behaviour, and security events.

Other information allegedly obtained includes files related to clients, such as configuration details for their cloud infrastructure, backup archives, and several databases.

The apparent hacker claimed Capgemini “had more data” to take but focused on pinching larger files and confidential company information.

Blurred screenshots of the leaked information can be viewed on X (Twitter).

Capacity has contacted Capgemini and T-Mobile for comment.

The apparent attack on Capgemini is the latest in a growing number of attacks targeting company information this year. The largest, which hit background check company National Public Data, saw personal information of some 2.9 billion customers leaked on the dark web.

London’s transport operator TfL is handling an ongoing cyberattack that so far has seen the bank details of some 5,000 passengers accessed. While AT&T had the details of “nearly all” of its wireless customers revealed in a breach that occurred earlier this year.

T-Mobile itself was hit by two data breaches in 2023 — one of which affected more than 37 million customers.

