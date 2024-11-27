Vodafone Hungary and DIGI to consolidate in 2025

Vodafone Hungary and DIGI will consolidate into One to form a single operating entity from January 2025, parent company 4iG announced earlier this November. Both MNOs were acquired by 4iG from former owners Vodafone in 2023 and in 2022 from Romanian Digi Communications respectively.

From January 2025 the two MNOs will merge under the One Hungary brand and from the second half of the year 4iG’s other commercial telecoms businesses in the country — Antenna Hungária and Invitech’s telecoms services will also merge with One to form a single operating entity. The move will result in none of the brands continuing to operate in the country.

READ MORE ON TOWERXCHANGE