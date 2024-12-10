Vodafone inks long-term satellite broadband deal with AST SpaceMobile

The agreement sees Vodafone having placed an order for gateways for AST’s Block 1 BlueBird satellite, which would provide cellular coverage to smartphones from low-Earth Orbit (LEO).

The BlueBird gateways will connect to Vodafone’s existing network infrastructure to route broadband data to user devices in a deal that lasts through 2034.

“This agreement establishes the framework for Vodafone to offer space-based cellular broadband connectivity in its home markets, as well as to other operators via its Partner Markets program,” a statement announcing the deal reads.

AST SpaceMobile is attempting to build a global cellular broadband network in space that’s capable of operating directly with standard mobile devices.

Vodafone has supported the space firm since 2018, having been a three-time investor in the Midland, Texas-based firm.

While the operator has secured gateways for Block 1, AST is currently developing its next-generation Block 2s, which feature up to 2,400 square foot communications arrays that are capable of delivering up to 10 times the bandwidth capacity of BlueBird satellites currently in orbit.

Vodafone becomes the latest big-name mobile operator to enter into an agreement with AST, joining more than 45 others, including the likes of AT&T, Verizon, Telefonica, and TIM.

In addition to backing from Vodafone, Google, Verizon, and AT&T have all made investments in the satellite firm.

