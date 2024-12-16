Verizon, Geotab face antenna tech patent lawsuit from Fractus

The suit, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, alleges that both companies are unlawfully using patents covering geometry-based antenna technologies.

At the centre of the dispute are five US patents (8456365; 8472908; 8810458; 11031677; and 12095149) that relate to technologies including multiband antennas, internal broadcast receivers, and methods to enhance antenna isolation in devices.

Fractus claims both Verizon and Geotab were aware of these patents and dispute issuing the pair notification letters, the companies are alleged to have sold products incorporating the patented technologies without obtaining a license.

Subscribe today for free

Verizon products, including the SmartWitness CP2, VT-400, VT-410, and Hum+ (Gen 2), are cited in the lawsuit as devices that infringe on the patents. The products allegedly use antenna designs that violate Fractus’s patented technologies.

Fractus further accused Verizon of encouraging customers and business partners to use the infringing products through marketing, technical support, and product distribution.

Geotab products, including the GO8, GO9, SmartWitness KP2, SmartWitness CP2, and FleetCarma C2, were named in a separate lawsuit to allegedly incorporate patent-infringing antenna designs.

Fractus claims both Verizon and Geotab were notified of the patents as early as 2021, but refused to engage in licensing discussions and instead continued to sell infringing products.

“Fractus has invested heavily in the research and development of antenna technologies that are now integrated across many IoT verticals," said Jordi Ilario, CEO of Fractus. “We will not hesitate to act when our rights are infringed upon. When companies refuse to engage in good-faith negotiations, we are compelled to take legal action.”

Fractus has asked the court to rule that Verizon and Geotab infringed its patents, award financial damages for past and ongoing infringement — including enhanced damages for what it perceives as willful misconduct — and issue a permanent injunction to prevent further unauthorised use of its patented technologies.

"Fractus' innovations have contributed significantly to the evolution of connectivity," Ruben Bonet, executive chair of Fractus. “We are committed to protecting our innovations and to ensure a level playing field for those who respect intellectual property rights."

The likes of Motorola, Samsung, LG, HTC, and ZTE are among the big-name mobile firms that have all secured licences to use Fractus’s technologies.

Capacity has contacted both Verizon and Geotab for comment.

RELATED STORIES

Frontier shareholders cry foul over $20bn Verizon deal as law firm investigates