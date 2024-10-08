Verizon appoints Vodafone networks chief as CTO
Ben Wodecki
October 08, 2024 07:13 AM
Santiago “Yago” Tenorio, Verizon's chief technology officer and SVP of strategy and technology enablement

Verizon has appointed Santiago “Yago” Tenorio as chief technology officer and SVP of strategy and technology enablement.

As Verizon’s CTO, Tenorio will lead Verizon’s development of next-generation 5G technologies and use cases.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox


Tenorio joins from Vodafone, where he spent 25 years working across a variety of roles, chiefly overseeing all network technology related decisions and defining the company’s tech roadmap across mobile and fixed networks.

He previously served as CTO for Vodafone Ireland and chief network officer in the UK, where he led Vodafone's network coverage for the 2012 London Olympics.

Tenorio was recently elected as a fellow of the UK’s Royal Academy of Engineering, one of the most prestigious honours in the engineering industry.

At Verizon, he will report directly to Joe Russo, EVP and president for global network and technologies.

“As we continue to advance our 5G and 5G-advanced network builds, this is the right time to also look towards the future technology Verizon will enable,” said Russo.

“As Verizon enters its next chapter, we must position our organization for success and remain focused on our global networks and technology mission: To build and operate the best, most reliable, highest-performing and most secure networks to power and empower how customers live, work, and play.”

Topics

NewsAppointments
