UK data centre unveils immersion cooling proof of concept for AI workloads

The project, developed in collaboration with Submer and other OCP partners, integrates immersion cooling technology with OCP Open Rack v3 (ORv3) infrastructure to enhance energy efficiency and thermal management.

The launch marks the first ORv3 immersion cooling deployment in Europe, housing ExxonMobil’s DC 3235 Super fluid and MiTAC’s Capri 2 servers with AMD CPUs and server components provided by Circle B.

The system features additional hardware from TE Connectivity busbars, Murata power shelves, an Edge-Core network switch, and Formerica OE immersion fibre cables, which come together to support the high-density computing environment.

Ed Bissell, sales and marketing director at Stellium Datacenters, said: “As one of the first OCP-Ready data centres in the UK, Stellium is delighted to be at the heart of this significant engineering achievement which is being followed with great interest by existing and prospective customers.

“With Submer and our OCP Partners, we are leading the way in immersion cooling technology capable of cost-effectively addressing the exponential cooling demands of high-performance AI and machine learning computing.”

Immersion cooling submerges IT hardware in a specially engineered dielectric fluid, like ExxonMobil’s DC 3235 Super Fluid, which efficiently absorbs and dissipates heat.

The concept is designed to eliminate the need for traditional air-based cooling, reducing energy consumption and enabling higher-density compute deployments.

In addition to efficiency boosts, the heat from immersed servers can be taken and used elsewhere, like to warm nearby homes or heat micro-farms.

“Efforts like these exemplify the power of the Open Compute Project community working together to advance sustainable, energy-efficient solutions for the data centre industry,” said Steve Helvie, VP of emerging markets at the Open Compute Project. “By working together to explore new approaches, these partners are not only validating cutting-edge technologies but also contributing to the evolution of open infrastructure to meet the demands of a rapidly growing market.”

