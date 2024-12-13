Totalmobile acquires Gartan to boost rostering solutions

The deal will see Gartan’s software solutions integrated into Totalmobile portfolio and will support Totalmobile’s ongoing international expansion, establishing operations in Ireland, the UK, and Australia.

Totalmobile will look to leverage Gartan’s expertise in fire and rescue service rostering and compliance software to add to its rostering solutions aimed at emergency services, enabling users to optimise workforce planning, improve resource allocation, and ensure critical response times.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gartan Technologies to the Totalmobile family,” Phil Race, CEO of Totalmobile. “Their expertise in rostering and workforce management in the fire services dovetails perfectly with Totalmobile’s existing capability across the ambulance and police services. It has a strong alignment with our mission to deliver innovative solutions that empower our customers.”

Headquartered in County Donegal, Ireland, Gartan has provided software to a variety of customers including Lancashire, Scottish, Greater Manchester, Dublin and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Services and Fire & Rescue NSW, Australia.

Gartan adds to Totalmobile’s growing global footprint across the UK, Australia, and the Nordics, which also provides software to sectors including telecoms, transport, and logistics.

"Joining Totalmobile marks a positive step forward for Gartan,” said Malachi Eastwood, CEO of Gartan Technologies. “Our shared commitment to innovation and customer success ensures this partnership will drive growth and value for our customers. With the backing of Totalmobile’s resources and expertise, we’re excited to enhance our offerings and reach new markets."

