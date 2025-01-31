Teset Capital invests €100m to boost Mediterranean subsea connectivity

With a 30-year operational outlook, the company revealed that the €100 million Barracuda Project will generate revenue through long-term contracts for fibre pairs, wavelength services and data centre operations.

As a result, the company aims to enhance digital connectivity in the Mediterranean by integrating submarine infrastructure with a new cable landing station (CLS) and an edge data centre.

The project is scheduled for completion in early 2028, featuring a 1,070 km subsea fibre-optic cable linking Valencia with Genoa, providing direct connectivity to major European destinations.

Subscribe today for free

The cable will have 12 fibre pairs, each delivering 32 Tbps capacity.

Meanwhile, the facility will incorporate a 250 kWp solar power plant and meet Tier IV-equivalent standards for redundancy and reliability.

Teset Capital partner, José Arango, said: "Through this strategic investment, Teset Capital reaffirms its commitment to developing state-of-the-art, sustainable telecommunications infrastructure.

“This is especially important at a time when the growing development of cloud services, artificial intelligence, and the rollout of 5G networks are increasingly demanding high-speed, low-latency data transmission."

Valencia Digital Port Connect CEO, Enrique Martín Gullón, added: "The Barracuda Project will strengthen the region’s digital infrastructure, boost the local economy, and provide high-speed connectivity to businesses and institutions.

“We are responding to the demands of a world increasingly focused on data, and we are confident that it will have a positive impact on the necessary economic recovery of Valencia following the aftermath of the DANA storm."

RELATED STORIES

NxtVn boss promotes subsea mesh network to cover Mediterranean

Proactive tech for building strong subsea defences