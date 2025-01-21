stc Group ranked among the top 10 global telecom brands in 2024
stc Group ranked among the top 10 global telecom brands in 2024

Jasdip Sensi
January 21, 2025 01:07 PM
stc Saudi Telecom logo close up on the company's website

stc Group has been named one of the top 10 most valuable telecom brands globally.

According to the 2024 Brand Finance Report, the company has upheld its status as the most valuable telecom brand in the Middle East.

The report revealed, that stc is now ranked as the 9th most valuable telecom brand globally and holds the title of the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Additionally, the group also ranks third among the most valuable brands in the Middle East and second among the most valuable brands in Saudi Arabia.

Last year, stc Group’s brand value increased by 16% to $16.1 billion, securing its position as the leading telecom brand in the Middle East.

The group has also been named the strongest brand in the Middle East, achieving a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 88.7 out of 100 and an AAA brand rating, it revealed.

Commenting on the achievement, stc Group, vice president of corporate relations, Mohammed R. Abaalkheil, said: “Being recognised as the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa and one of the world’s top 10 most valuable telecom brands reflects our leadership position and relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence.

“This milestone underscores our strategic vision to lead the future of connectivity and enrich lives. As we continue our journey in alignment with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we are committed to driving digital transformation and sustainable growth that impacts not just the region, but the world at large.”

He concluded: “This recognition pushes the group to think ahead to stay ahead.”

