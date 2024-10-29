Sparkle launches pre-orders for Quantum-safe internet service

The new service is part of the company’s Network as a Service (NaaS) suite, which will soon expand to include additional applications.

This solution, already trialled on an international VPN between Italy and Germany and on Sparkle’s metropolitan fibre network in Athens, provides companies with MEF-compliant, on-demand Internet access fortified by post-quantum encryption.

Meanwhile, with the NaaS model, customers can access the service via a dedicated portal or through API, offering a flexible, agile and fully automated experience.

The QSI service is now available for pre-order at points of presence in Paris, London, and Athens, allowing customers to connect securely between offices, access Sparkle’s network, and leverage cloud resources with enhanced protection against quantum threats, the company revealed.

Sparkle chief marketing and product management, Daniele Mancuso, said: “In a rapidly evolving world, increasingly interconnected and supported by artificial intelligence, digital experience, data certification and security are continuously challenged.

“Quantum-Safe over Internet combines NaaS experience with post-quantum encryption, positioning Sparkle at the forefront of protecting communications against the risks associated with the advent of quantum computing.”

