Sparkle unveils new IP node in Genoa

According to the company, the move aims to address the increasing demand for internet transit fueled by advancements in technology, multimedia platforms and cloud-based services that require highly efficient internet connectivity.

Situated in Sparkle's Genoa Landing Hub data centre located in Lagaccio, the centre functions as an interconnection point for Internet Exchange Points such as Ge-DIX (already operational at the site) and terrestrial as well as international submarine cable networks.

These networks include the Blue & Raman Submarine Cable Systems, which will link Milan and Marseille via Genoa to East Africa, the Middle East and India, along with the BlueMed system, featuring Mediterranean branches in Marseille, Bastia, Golfo Aranci, Rome, Palermo, Chania and Tel Aviv.

As a result, the new node provides network operators, ISPs, OTTs, content delivery networks and content and application providers with dependable, low-latency IP transit services available in scalable capacities of 10 GB, 100 GB, and 400 GB.

Sparkle CEO, Enrico Bagnasco, said: “Already a strategic hub for submarine cables, this new activation further reinforces Genoa’s role as a digital port for Internet traffic between Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.”

