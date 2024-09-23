Singtel and Ericsson unveil world-first 5G tech for dynamic network allocation

Debuting at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, the technology ensured Singtel customers enjoyed livestreaming, social media sharing, and service access, even in a crowd of over 250,000.

Mr Ng Tian Chong, CEO, Singtel Singapore, said, “With ARRP, businesses only need to specify their desired outcomes and the software handles the rest.

“Even with no knowledge of network resourcing and management, businesses can tap on the new capabilities of 5G and network slicing.

“This paves the way for businesses to explore new use cases in dynamic environments like in homeland security, healthcare, smart manufacturing and even high traffic consumer events.

“We welcome enterprises to test the technology so they can experience the ease with which they can manage their network requirements to support their business needs.”

This innovation allows businesses to tap into 5G without needing to manage complex network resources, opening up new possibilities across sectors such as healthcare, smart manufacturing, and security.

Mr Daniel Ode, head of Ericsson Singapore, Philippines and Brunei added: “Ericsson’s Automated Radio Resource Partitioning solution enables Singtel to define and set measurable objectives or ‘intents’ for its enterprise customers, pertaining to uplink or downlink throughputs, along with a maximum resource utilisation in the network.

“Amidst challenges from increasing complexity, leveraging automation allows our customers to deliver scalable and sustainable service differentiation for superior network experiences."

