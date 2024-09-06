Singtel first to achieve full coverage across Singapore’s MRT network

This includes all six underground lines, as well as 27 stations of the newly completed Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL).

Enhancement works started as early as 2022 with a specialised team of engineers carrying out the network upgrades.

Ng Tian Chong, CEO of Singtel Singapore: “Many of today’s commuters, who are on 5G, want to maximise their time wherever they may be.

“By ensuring strong 5G connectivity throughout Singapore’s MRT network, we’re supporting thousands of commuters who use digital tools to complete their daily tasks.

“Whether travelling above or below ground, our customers can rely on our strong connectivity to work on the go, keep in touch with their loved ones, surf the internet, and stream videos or games on their mobile devices.

“We’re proud to have achieved this new milestone, demonstrating our commitment to delivering the best connectivity in Singapore.”

The project involved engineers working within tight constraints, such as conducting installation and testing work during non-operational hours of the train stations to prevent disruption to services.

Working in confined spaces, the engineers used specialised tools and carefully executed each task with precision and safety.

In line with Singtel's commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2045, the company implemented environmentally friendly practices throughout the project.

Engineers reconfigured existing hardware within the MRT tunnels, originally designed for 3G and 4G networks, to support the 5G spectrum. This approach helped save both time and resources, minimising the environmental impact of the installation process.

With the completion of these installations, Singtel now boasts extensive 5G coverage across more than 1,700 outdoor and 1,000 indoor locations, including all shopping malls and transport hubs along Singapore's MRT lines.

Singtel adds that it remains focused on leveraging 5G technology to enhance customer experiences. In 2023, the telecom giant introduced the 5G Express Pass, a value-added service that prioritises customers' network access, ensuring reliable connectivity even in high-traffic areas during large events.

