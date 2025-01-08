Rural Brits to benefit from £289m ultrafast internet boost

As a result, the rollout will deliver ultrafast, reliable internet to places like the Isle of Anglesey and Shropshire Hills, boosting economic growth and improving access to online services.

The upgrade will enhance healthcare, education and job opportunities online, while supporting businesses, reducing isolation with high-quality video calls and enabling uninterrupted streaming and remote work.

LINX CEO, Jennifer Holmes, said: "It's encouraging to see the continued investment toward gigabit broadband coverage across the UK, helping those across the country, particularly in rural regions, to get and stay online.

“At LINX, we are seeing a lot of UK Internet Service Provider (ISP) members increasing their capacity with us as the demand for data grows."

So far, Project Gigabit has brought gigabit broadband to over 1.1 million hard-to-reach locations, with 85% of the UK now covered.

Meanwhile, the government remains on track for full gigabit coverage by 2030, backed by a £32.2 billion investment.

Zoho Corporation, UK managing director, Sachin Agrawal, said: "High-speed broadband access is vital to empower local regional businesses across the UK, especially in rural areas.

“Businesses in the regions will be key to unlocking local economic growth and effectively distributing wealth across the country. That requires suitable connectivity and it's great to see the government recognising the role this plays in breaking down barriers to opportunity with its Plan for Change."

"Investment and improvement in rural connectivity provides businesses with greater choice when selecting office locations and gives them the option to move away from crowded urban centres and reduce overheads. Alongside cost savings, this also improves flexibility for employees who can be closer to their families."

Agarwal concluded: "The success of regional businesses relies on fast, reliable connectivity, paired with technology to enable real-time communication and collaboration. The combination of internet connectivity and unified systems that bring data together and facilitate constant collaboration play an important role in delivering a seamless employee experience, promoting collaboration regardless of location."

