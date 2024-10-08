Qualcomm launches AI-powered Networking Pro A7 Elite

The new solution, Networking Pro A7 Elite integrates Wi-Fi 7 technology with AI to enhance connectivity speeds and quality in both homes and offices.

At its core is a yet-to-be-named AI co-processor that delivers 40 TOPS (trillion operations per second) of processing power. For comparison, Qualcomm’s current flagship chip, the 12-core Snapdragon X Elite, for Copilot+ PCs, provides 45 TOPS.

The A7 Platform merges components like 10G Fibre and 5G into a single platform, offering a more responsive, user-friendly and privacy-oriented networking experience.

According to the company, the platform is designed with developers and ecosystem partners in mind, facilitating quicker market entry and promoting the development of AI-enhanced applications.

Meanwhile, speaking to Capacity Media at the 2024 NetworkX conference in Paris, Qualcomm group general manager for connectivity, broadband and networking, Rahul Patel, said: “This platform converts a broadband gateway or an enterprise access point to support AI inference, featuring neural signal processing capabilities that enable up to 40 trillion operations per second.

“It also supports 33 gigabits of Wi-Fi alongside broadband connectivity using 5G or 10 gigabit Ethernet, as well as 10 gigabit passive optical networking through XGS-PON.”

He added that the feedback has been very positive, with some of the operators and OEMs endorsing our product.

These companies include T-Mobile, BT, EE, Charter, Nokia, Cisco and Enterprise, he revealed.

