ProLabs unveils AI-ready 400G and 800G transceivers

According to the network solutions provider, the move is set to offer data centre operators unmatched speeds and reliability, while significantly reducing costs.

Meanwhile, the company also unveiled its 00G OSFP 2xSR4 and 800G OSFP 2xDR4, the first major third-party 800G optics tailored to support AI-enhanced networks.

It is also introducing the 400G QSFP112 SR4 and 400G QSFP112 DR4 transceivers for short-length applications, along with the 400G OSFP-RHS SR4 and DR4 transceivers.

ProLabs also revealed its Transatlantic Availability Agreement (TAA)-compliant solutions.

The company also revealed all its transceivers are designed for seamless integration with major NEM platforms, including Nvidia and Mellanox and have undergone extensive testing to ensure compatibility and reliability.

ProLabs vice president, product line management, transceiver products, Ray Hagen, said: “As the global leader in compatible optics, we are committed to providing optical solutions that come at a fraction of the cost of Network Equipment Manufacturers (NEMs).

“These transceivers represent over a decade’s worth of work in developing AI-enhancing solutions for the optical market. This makes ProLabs the trusted and proven source for companies looking to utilise the latest AI tools and developments.”

“Our foundation is based on quality components and 100% performance and compatibility testing that meets or exceeds the industry standard,” continued Hagen.

“These AI transceivers have been run through a stringent testing, validation and coding process to ensure accountability and quality assurance. Our customers can rest assured that they have the best solution for empowering AI deployments within their networks.”

