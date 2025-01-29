Portus, Megaport join forces in Munich to boost European network services

Megaport deployed a point of presence (PoP) at Portus’s Munich facility to boost connectivity options for customers in Central Europe.

Portus’s Munich data centre is just 15km from the city centre, providing enterprise and service provider customers with low-latency IT infrastructure close to their operations.

The move to Munich adds to Megaport’s ongoing European expansion, which saw it add PoPs in facilities in the Dutch city o fAlmere, as well as data centres in France, Spain, and Italy.

“Expanding to so many new European locations alongside such exceptional partners allows us to bring the network revolution further into Europe, giving new customers the ability to supercharge their business and build connections in less than 60 seconds,” said Michael Reid, CEO of Megaport.

Adriaan Oosthoek, chair at Portus Data Centers, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Megaport in our Tier IV data centre in Munich to expand their global reach on our high-performance data centre infrastructure.

“Now, we can provide more customers in Germany with Megaport’s wide range of connectivity solutions to drive business growth. This is aligned with Portus’ commitment to meeting the growing requirements of our customers who require maximum availability and agility to ensure their competitive edge.”

