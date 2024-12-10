Orange helps repurpose Olympic network equipment across La Poste sites

La Poste sites in Paris and elsewhere in France will use several thousand Wi-Fi terminals and other equipment used in the Summer Games.

Beginning in 2025, around 90% of the Wi-Fi terminals and 78% of the switches from the Olympic sites will be refurbished and installed at La Poste's locations in France.

The pair said the hardware will help boost operational efficiency for La Poste’s networks providing better connectivity for the postal service both indoors and out.

Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO of Orange Business, said: “The Olympic Games Paris 2024 have been a unique opportunity to showcase our technical expertise and a true demonstration of the solutions offered to our business clients.

“I am proud that this top-quality equipment finds a second life with La Poste. This partnership illustrates our commitment to a sustainable and connected future.”

The hardware will also support uses beyond La Poste, such as helping the Maison de l’Innovation in Nantes, a hub supporting innovative startups.

“The reuse of network equipment deployed by Orange for the Olympic Games is an opportunity that perfectly aligns with our desire to promote responsible digital practices,” said Philippe Bajou, secretary general of the La Poste Group and president of La Poste Group Immobilier.

