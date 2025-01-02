NetActuate upgrades Dubai data centre to boost connectivity
Jasdip Sensi
January 02, 2025 11:37 AM
NetActuate

NetActuate has successfully upgraded its Dubai data centre, boosting capacity for infrastructure services, such as bare metal, colocation and virtual machines (VMs), while expanding low-latency IP bandwidth availability.

According to the company, the move aligns with the Middle East emerging as a global digital hub driven by investments from hyperscalers, smart city initiatives and a focus on sustainability and ESG.

"Our customers rely on us to deliver low-latency, high-performance infrastructure and network services in every region we serve," Mark Mahle, CEO and co-founder of NetActuate, said.

"These upgrades in Dubai strengthen our ability to help providers reach end users across the Middle East and Africa with reliability and speed."

The facility also features robust multi-factor security, redundant power and cooling systems and direct access to the UAE Internet Exchange (UAE-IX).

Meanwhile, it meets compliance standards for ISO 27001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2.

This upgraded Dubai facility, combined with NetActuate’s global reach, empowers customers to deploy hybrid environments across 40+ strategic locations worldwide, the company claimed.

Jasdip Sensi
