Mobily and Sparkle partner to enhance connectivity via subsea cables

According to the company, the MoU outlines a strategic agreement through which Mobily is finalising the acquisition of fibre from Sparkle’s submarine cable systems.

This will enable seamless connectivity at key drop points in Chania, Palermo, Milan and Marseille, boosting Mobily's international network capabilities.

Building on this agreement and the new digital path announced in October 2024 by Sparkle and Mobily, stakeholders such as network providers, ISPs, OTT platforms, content providers and enterprises will now benefit from a reliable, low-latency route with scalable capacity options, it claimed.

Furthermore, customers will benefit from Mobily's extensive services within Saudi Arabia and Sparkle's robust network across Italy and Europe.

Sparkle CEO, Enrico Bagnasco, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Mobily to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s primary and pivotal role in the digitalization of the region and reinforce the Kingdom as a strategic digital hub enabling better communication between Europe, the Middle East and beyond.”

Mobily, SVP Wholesale, Thamer A. Alfadda, continued: “Our collaboration with Sparkle strengthens the resilience of global network connectivity between the East, the Middle East, and Europe. This partnership supports the expansion of data centres and fosters content diversification for OTT platforms and hyperscalers in the region, enabling robust digital growth and innovation.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Sparkle on this significant and impactful project, marking an important milestone in our partnership.”

