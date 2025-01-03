Micron names Mike Cordano as new global sales chief

Cordana succeeds Mike Bokan, who recently announced his intention to retire from Micron in 2025 after more than twenty-eight years with the company.

Cordano joins Micron from the investment group Prime Impact Capital, where he was the founder and partner.

Subscribe today for free

He previously spent more than eight years at Western Digital where he held several executive positions, including president and chief operating officer and president of the Hitachi Global Storage Technology (HGST) subsidiary.

Cordano will report directly to Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron.

“Cordano’s comprehensive experience and growth mindset make him a valuable leader to continue our collaboration with customers as memory becomes more critical to technology innovation,” said Mehrotra. “I am confident that under Cordano’s leadership, Micron will leverage the strongest competitive position in our history to reach new heights.”

“Micron is a proven industry leader that is playing a critical role in the expansion of AI,” said Cordano. “Bokan and his sales organisation have a strong record of performance, and I am excited to join Mehrotra, his leadership team, and Micron team members to continue the growth trajectory in the coming years.”

Mehrotra thanked Bokan for his service, with his team delivering record revenue for the semiconductor firm in the most recent quarter, adding: “On behalf of all Micron team members, I wish him many years of health and happiness in his retirement.”

RELATED STORIES

Commerce Dept pushes CHIPS Act grants as Trump plans to scrap funding