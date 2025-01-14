MACOM wins $70m in CHIPS funding to expand telco semiconductor manufacturing
MACOM wins $70m in CHIPS funding to expand telco semiconductor manufacturing

Ben Wodecki
January 14, 2025 10:36 AM
AI-generated generic image of a semiconductor

MACOM Technology Solutions, which produces semiconductor devices used in telco and defence applications, has been awarded $70 million from the US government to expand its manufacturing facilities.

MACOM will use the CHIPS Act funding to modernise its plants in Lowell, Massachusetts, and Durham, North Carolina, enabling it to expand production of semiconductor technologies used in optical, wireless and satellite networks.

The projects would create up to 350 manufacturing jobs and nearly 60 construction jobs across both states.

“Today’s announcement with MACOM is another example of how CHIPS for America is making targeted and strategic proposed investments across the semiconductor industry,” said Gina Raimondo, the US Secretary of Commerce.

MACOM creates radio frequency, microwave, millimetre-wave and photonic semiconductor devices, with its 100mm Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) semiconductors used in ground-based radar systems and commercial telco equipment.

With the production expansion, MACOM is also looking to produce 150mm GaN components which promise improved efficiency and enhanced performance for next-generation telecom infrastructure.

In addition to funding, MACOM would be able to tax credits on 25% of capital expenditures spent on its facility expansions.

“Today’s announcement showcases how the CHIPS and Science Act is enabling the USto develop the most advanced technologies while protecting our national security and bringing economic opportunity to communities throughout the country,” said Lael Brainard, the US national economic advisor.

MACOM’s funding award is the latest in a string of deals being finalised by the Commerce Department as it rushes to sign off on deals before the Trump administration takes office on January 20.

