Lebara enters Nigerian mobile market via VAS2Nets, Telness Tech partnership

The multi-million-dollar agreement sees Telness Tech provide OSS and BSS platforms to support Lebara’s Nigeria’s expansion into Nigeria. Meanwhile, VAS2Nets, the lead partner, will spearhead the launch of the new operator, coordinating all of the project’s players.

"This project enables us to offer Nigerians a high-quality, affordable mobile service through the combined expertise of VAS2Nets, Telness Tech, and Lebara and Processcom,” said Teniola Stuffman, group executive director of business development at Vas2Nets. “Enabling us to deliver one of the first new mobile operators in Nigeria in years, and with the best technology and offerings on top of that. Rest assured, we’re very proud to lead this joint endeavour”

Statista figures list MTN as the market-leading operator in Nigeria, with around 37% of the market share. Lebara will also be up against Airtel and Globacom which hold 29% and 28% market shares, respectively.

Buoyed by support from its partners, Lebara will be able to leverage platforms from Telness Tech to automate and streamline certain operations to improve customer experiences.

The operator will also leverage core mobile infrastructure from Processcom, which is necessary for its network’s functionality.

“To enable such a massively recognised brand as Lebara to enter yet another market, combined with our advanced technology and VAS2Nets local expertise — will bring a world class service to Nigeria’s digital population,” said Martina Klingvall, CEO and founder of Telness Tech.

Daniel Upson, director of partnerships at Lebara, said: “I’m extremely excited about combining all of these capabilities together, between our brand, Telness Tech’s technology and VAS2Nets local expertise, I believe we will deliver a truly world class experience for mobile consumers in Nigeria.”

