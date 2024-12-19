Harrison Street, AREP plan $1bn data centre expansion in Virginia
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Harrison Street, AREP plan $1bn data centre expansion in Virginia

Ben Wodecki
December 19, 2024 08:38 AM
AI-generated image of a generic data centre server room

A joint venture between investment firm Harrison Street and AREP’s PowerHouse Data Centers unveiled plans to invest $1 billion in six data centres in Virginia’s Data Centre Alley.

The plans will see six spans spanning a total of 2.1 million square feet in Data Centre Alley, a cluster of facilities in Ashburn and Arcola in what is the largest and most connected data centre submarket in the US.

The new campuses will accommodate six buildings ranging from 265,000 to 440,000 square feet — with the plans including the former AOL headquarters, currently used by Yahoo.

Once completed, the projects aim to offer low energy costs for tenants and landlords in the fastest-growing data centre market in the US.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Doug Fleit, co-founder of AREP and PowerHouse Data Centers, said: “The demand for more data centres is simply based upon our society’s move to an even more integral life with technology.

“We are creating not just exponentially more data but new and ever more useful ways to apply that data. All of this speaks to a long-term data centre trend for markets like Ashburn, Virginia.”

The Ashburn campus will feature four of the six data centres, designed for hyperscale tenants, offering 300 MW of capacity.

The Arcola campus, meanwhile is located on Arcola Boulevard — directly across the street from Google’s new development, and near Dulles International Airport.

The Arcola sites will include two shell build-to-suit data centres with around 100 to125 MW of capacity.

The joint venture has already broken ground on an earlier development, ABX-1, a 265,000-square-foot two-story site in Beaumeade, which will sit directly on top of the Ashburn Fibre Ring.

“This transaction, in partnership with AREP, provides us with unique data centre campuses and immediate scale in an attractive network-dense region ensuring hyperscale cloud providers and high-quality colocation operators have the capacity they need to support their customers,” said Michael Hochanadel, managing director and head of digital real estate at Harrison Street.

RELATED STORIES

Investors back data centre demand despite power concerns: study

Harrison Street and 1547 acquires Oregon data centre building

Topics

Newsdata centreData CentresInvestment & Finance
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe