Germany's new supercomputer comes online to supercharge European AI research
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2024

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Germany's new supercomputer comes online to supercharge European AI research

Ben Wodecki
January 17, 2025 10:05 AM
Hunter, the University of Stuttgart’s HPE, AMD-based supercomputer
Julian Holzwarth/HLRS

Hunter, the University of Stuttgart’s newest supercomputer came online this week to power intense workloads for AI, biomedical research, and climate modelling.

The supercomputer is based on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)’s Cray Supercomputing EX4000 architecture and is powered by AMD’s Instinct APUs — combining CPU cores and GPUs into one integrated unit.

Hunter cost €15 million (US$15.4 million) and boasts a theoretical peak performance of 48.1 petaflops, or 48,100 trillion calculations every second — almost double the university’s flagship supercomputer, Hawk.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

“Hunter offers scientists at the University of Stuttgart and across Germany a future-proof infrastructure for AI-based simulations and high-performance computing of a new quality,” said Prof. Peter Middendorf, Rector of the University of Stuttgart. “Hunter also benefits the entire ecosystem of our university with its global players, its strong medium-sized companies, and its growing startup scene.”

Hunter, which will be housed in the university’s High-Performance Computing Centre (HLRS), leverages the HPE Cray Supercomputing Storage Systems E2000 to meet intense input/output (I/O) requirements, while HPE software will help debug and tune applications running on the supercomputer at scale.

The supercomputer uses 100% fanless direct liquid cooling, providing the university with enhanced energy and cost efficiency for running large-scale AI deployments, consuming 80% less energy at peak performance than its predecessor.

“The rapid development of AI and an increasing focus on sustainability in supercomputing mean that high-performance computing is currently going through an exciting, transformative period,” said Professor Michael Resch, director of HLRS. “With Hunter, our user community gains a state-of-the-art infrastructure that will support them in navigating this changing HPC landscape and enable them to remain competitive at the frontiers of scientific discovery and industrial innovation.”

Stuttgart-based AI startup Seedbox.ai has already begun using the new supercomputer during test phases to train new large language models spanning 24 European languages. Seedbox plans to open source the models to power continental agentic AI applications.

Hunter will also act as the backbone for the initial phases of HammerHAI, a German AI Factory. The EuroHPC project, which will launch later this year, aims to develop solutions and services to lower the barrier to entry for European AI development.

Petra Olschowski, German Minister of Science, Research and Art of the State of Baden-Württemberg, said: “A high-performance computer like the new Hunter is not simply a technical innovation — more importantly, it is necessary for the future capabilities of our country and a key to progress in science and industry. This in turn is a foundation for our prosperity.”

Brad McCredie, SVP for data centre engineering at AMD, said: “We are pleased with the longstanding successful collaboration with HLRS and excited to power Hunter as one of the most advanced supercomputers in Germany using AMD Instinct MI300A APUs.

“Together with the teams at HPE and HLRS, we are proud to be paving the way toward the exascale era.”

RELATED STORIES

Musk's xAI's Colossus Cluster set for one million GPU supercomputer expansion

New £10M Nvidia Grace-based supercomputer comes online in the UK

El Capitan topples Frontier as a new exascale supercomputer leads the Top500

Topics

NewsEuropeAMDSupercomputersAIAI MLdata centreData Centres
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe