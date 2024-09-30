One woman, one connection and one opportunity: How Flavilla Fongang is championing Black women in tech

Born in Cameroonian parents and raised in Paris, she moved to London over 20 years ago without speaking a word of English, yet her ambition knew no bounds.

Today, she's an influential voice in the tech industry, championing diversity, inclusion and empowerment, especially for Black women.

As the founder of GTA Black Women in Tech and Black Rise, Fongang has carved out a significant space in an industry dominated by men.

"I learned the language, completed my studies, and developed a strong foundation in marketing, communication, economics and law. I’m a bit of a study freak”.

This determination fueled her career, which started in the oil and gas sector before transitioning into fashion and luxury, a space she calls her first love.

“I loved fashion and luxury because, for me, it’s not just superficial, it’s a form of identity expression.” From there, Fongang's entrepreneurial journey began, launching her own branding agency.

The transition into technology, however, came as a surprise, even to her.

"As I started my agency, we worked across different industries, oil and gas, fashion and luxury, but then we niched down to focus on technology. That’s when the magic happened”, she says enthusiastically.

But it wasn’t long before she noticed something troubling.

“Where are the women, and more importantly, where are the Black women in tech?"

This realisation sparked the creation of GTA Black Women in Tech, a non-profit organisation, which quickly grew into the largest European network for black women in the technology industry.

The move started as a simple way to empower and connect Black women, but according to Fongang, demand grew rapidly.

"Companies began asking to sponsor us, and we hadn’t even set up as a business. We were just trying to make a difference,” she explains.

In an industry where underrepresentation of women, especially those of colour, is still rampant, Fongang's initiative provides a platform for connection and career growth in technology.

“We wanted to challenge the status quo. Too often, we hear there aren’t enough talented Black women in tech, so we decided to showcase them. Every day for 30 days, we highlighted a Black woman in tech, and it was a powerful experience for them. These women had decades of experience but had never been acknowledged."

The impact? one went on to become the first Black female managing director of technology at Goldman Sachs, she reveals.

"We aren’t taking full credit, but it’s clear that visibility through our platform opened doors for her," she states.

In addition to visibility, GTA Black Women in Tech fosters growth through mentorship and networking opportunities.

"When I started out, my mentors were white men who saw my potential and were willing to guide me," she recalls. “I believe in the power of giving back, and now I help others like my mentors helped me.”

Meanwhile, she emphasises that networking is key to success, especially for women of colour navigating male-dominated fields.

"You are as strong as your network. When I started my career, I was networking twice a week, every Tuesday and Thursday, I was out meeting people," she explains,“It’s not just about what you can get, but how you can bring value to every relationship.”

She therefore offers advice to aspiring female entrepreneurs of colour: “Build your network and your personal brand. If people don’t know who you are, how can they recommend you?

“Be intentional about your relationships. It's not about collecting business cards, it's about creating value.”

Her most recent venture, Black Rise, is a platform that brings together the black ecosystem across different industries.

"Companies would often say, 'We want to hire Black talent, but we don’t know where to find them.' So, I created Black Rise. It’s designed to be a hub for discovering talented Black professionals, and we’re currently developing the next iteration with AI-powered features."

For Fongang, empowerment is at the heart of everything she does.

She explains: “Empowerment isn’t about me, it’s about what my presence can bring to others. When I’m empowered, I can impact the things that matter to me, and the ripple effect spreads to everyone around me.”

But being a female leader, especially a black female leader, comes with its challenges.

As a result, Fongang acknowledges that women are often underestimated, however, she uses this to her advantage.

“I go into situations knowing that people will underestimate me, and that’s fine. I use it as a chess move. By the time I open my mouth, they’re surprised at how good I am, and it shifts their perception,” she states.

Meanwhile, her advice for companies looking to be more inclusive is clear.

"Invest in growth opportunities. It’s not enough to say you want more diverse talent, you need to create the pipeline for it,” she says.

“I know companies that had to bring Black talent from the U.S. because they couldn’t find qualified Black professionals in the UK. That’s a problem. Invest in training and development so that there’s a bigger pool of talent to choose from."

As October marks the beginning of Black History Month in the UK, Fongang believes that celebration and recognition should go beyond a single month.

“Black History Month shouldn’t just be a one-time event where companies check a box and move on. Be intentional and have a long-term plan for how you’re supporting diversity and inclusion throughout the year, not just in October,” she states.

“True change comes from consistent, measurable efforts, not from one-off events,” she concludes.

Join the emPOWERED Network – the ultimate community for women in tech and telecoms.

Connect with industry leaders, access exclusive content, and grow your career with support from women who are paving the way