Expereo becomes Starlink reseller for enterprise satellite connectivity

The SpaceX-operator satellite operator now adds to Expereo’s portfolio, providing customers with a backup or primary connections without the reliance on physical infrastructure.

Customers can pick up Starlink services with Expereo’s managed services and expereoOne platform to maintain visibility and control over their internet.

“Starlink is a game-changer for our customers,” said Ben Elms, CEO at Expereo. “Starlink’s satellite technology, renowned for its ability to provide high-speed internet to remote areas, aligns perfectly with Expereo’s mission to deliver seamless, resilient, high-quality and managed internet access to enterprises, regardless of their location.

Expereo said its LEO satellite integration provides instant failover capability with low-latency and high-speed internet, with easy deployment meaning customers can set up, scale, or configure solutions according to their business needs, without relying on traditional infrastructure.

“Starlink complements Expereo’s expertise in providing end-to-end management of an entire suite of connectivity solutions for organisations of all kinds, no matter where they are based or what their growth ambitions are, all visible and managed through our intelligent platform expereoOne,” Elms added.

