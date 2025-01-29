e& signs MoU with NYUAD to enhance 6G research

As a result, the partnership equips students with foundational knowledge about future technologies, such as 6G, as part of their academic journey, in a bid to bridge the gap between academia and corporate worlds.

The move will also enable the integration of 6G into academic curriculums, alongside supporting NYUAD on numerous youth-development schemes, including internships, recruitment drives and offering hands-on experience and relevant industry skills.

e& group chief people officer, Ali Al Mansoori, said: “Our partnership with NYUAD is built on our belief that the leaders of tomorrow will emerge from the intersection of cutting-edge technology and human ingenuity.

Subscribe today for free

“At e&, investing in advanced technologies like 6G is important, but what truly matters is supporting the brilliant minds that will shape its future. By bringing academia and industry closer together, we’re helping students turn bold ideas into real solutions.

“This partnership is about more than preparing youth for the digital age– We’re inviting them to build it. By bringing the transformative potential of 6G into the classroom, we’re empowering today’s students to become tomorrow’s trailblazers."

e& UAE acting chief technology and information officer, Marwan Bin Shaker, added: “Driving 6G research and innovation is central to our efforts to shape the future of connectivity. By partnering with a leading academic institution like NYUAD, we are adding depth and academic integrity to our research efforts, exploring the full potential of 6G technology.

“This alliance is set to foster a dynamic exchange of knowledge and skills that empowers students to contribute to meaningful technological advancements.”

NYUAD provost Arlie Petters, chief academic officer, concluded: “We are delighted to partner with e& to push the boundaries of innovation in 6G technology, positioning our academic community as pioneers in next-generation connectivity.

“Together with NYUAD Wireless, we are creating a dynamic hub where cutting-edge research meets bold ideas, empowering our students and faculty to shape the future of communication and redefine what’s possible in the world of technology.”

RELATED STORIES

e& Egypt extends Ericsson partnership for 5 years

e& and DE-CIX join forces to create SmartHub IX